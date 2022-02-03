Advertisement

Republicans propose constitutional ban on election grants

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are proposing to make it unconstitutional to accept private grant money to help administer elections.

Three Republican state lawmakers on Wednesday proposed the ban as an amendment to the state constitution, which could be put in front of voters to consider as soon as next year.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would not be able to stop the amendment, which has to pass two consecutive sessions of the Legislature and a vote of the people.

The amendment addresses a Republican complaint about grant money that came to Wisconsin in 2020 from the Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life.

