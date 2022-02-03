Snow Showers Friday

Advertisement

By Brian Doogs
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Arctic high pressure remains in control tonight with frigid conditions moving back in. Overnight lows on either side of zero with wind chills below zero. Sunshine early Friday will quickly be replaced with clouds cover by mid-morning. A fast-moving clipper system will move through the afternoon. This will bring some flurries and snow showers. There is a chance of a quick dusting in spots, but that is the extent of any accumulation. That system moves out and cold air returns Friday night with lows below zero.

The weekend will be rather calm with a mix of sun and clouds, more clouds at times. There will be another weak clipper system move through, but outside of a passing flurry we should be dry. Highs will be in the lower to middle 20s with overnight lows into the single digits to teens.

A warmer pattern moves in early next week as highs go from the 20s into the 30s. It becomes a bit more unsettled by the middle and end of the week. This could bring some light snow to the area.

