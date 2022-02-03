Advertisement

Wisconsin immigrant rights group allowed to join legal fight

File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman, speaks during session at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis.(John Hart | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge is allowing an immigrants rights group to join a pending lawsuit challenging subpoenas issued by a Republican-hired attorney investigating President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win in the battleground state.

The move expands the legal challenge to subpoenas issued by Michael Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired in June with $676,000 in taxpayer money to lead the investigation.

Gableman subpoenaed Milwaukee-based Voces de la Frontera in December seeking a wide array of records from the private group.

It sought to join an existing lawsuit filed by Attorney General Josh Kaul to challenge subpoenas issued to the state elections commission.

