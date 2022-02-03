Advertisement

Wisconsin women’s basketball guard Hilliard takes temporary leave of absence

(Credit: Wisconsin Badgers)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin women’s basketball guard Sydney Hilliard is taking a temporary leave of absence from the Badgers team to focus on a personal matter, UW Athletics announced Thursday, noting the date of her return is currently undetermined.

“Sydney has the support of our entire program while she is away from the team for this period of time,” head coach Marisa Moseley said. “She knows we are all here for her.”

The Wisconsin junior has started in all 18 games she has played so far this season and is the second leading scorer (12.8 ppg) and leading rebounder (4.7 rpg) for the team.

The Badgers will face off against Iowa at home at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and at Illinois at 1 p.m. Sunday.

