Advertisement

Witnesses pull man out of car moments before train hits it

Witnesses pulled a man out of his car moments before Amtrak train hit Wednesday evening in...
Witnesses pulled a man out of his car moments before Amtrak train hit Wednesday evening in Springfield, Illinois.(WICS via CNN Newsource)
By WICS Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) - A car in Springfield, Illinois, was crushed by a train at a railroad crossing Wednesday evening.

It happened when the driver’s vehicle got stuck on snowy tracks.

When an Amtrak train started approaching, bystanders tried to push the car out of the way.

They couldn’t get that done in time, but they did get the driver out of the car before the train hit.

No injuries were reported in the accident, and authorities did not issue any citations.

Copyright 2022 WICS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in shooting after LaFollette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
1 dead in shooting after La Follette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
Officers are responding to a shots fired call at a west Dane County apartment complex.
Police respond to shots fired call at west Dane Co. apartment complex
Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Dept. investigates death of 9-month-old baby
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle

Latest News

A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
One City Schools canceled classes Thursday after a parent reported seeing a threat online, on...
One City Schools locked down after online threat reported
FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test...
Medicare opens up access to free at-home COVID-19 tests
President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday about the cancer "moonshot" initiative. (CNN, POOL)
Biden in NYC to outline strategy to fight gun violence
Blackhawk Ski Club
Excitement for local Olympian building at Middleton’s Blackhawk Ski Club