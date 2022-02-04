Advertisement

‘Betty Whiteout’, ‘Ctrl Salt Delete’ lead Minnesota’s 2022 snowplow name contest winners

Names like Sir Plows-a-Lot, Catch My Drift and Sled Zeppelin didn’t make the cut, but each earned more than 10,000 votes.
FILE — In this KEYC News Now file photo, a City of Mankato snowplow is seen exiting the City of...
FILE — In this KEYC News Now file photo, a City of Mankato snowplow is seen exiting the City of Mankato Public Works Center in Mankato, Minnesota.(KEYC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scoop Dogg, Edward Blizzardhands and No More Mr. Ice Guy were among the names of Minnesota’s newest snowplows.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation had a bit of fun with its residents during the second year of its Name A Snowplow contest.

The agency noted after 22,000 very creative name ideas and 60,000 votes, eight names emerged victorious.

Other winners of the contest revealed were Betty Whiteout, Ctrl Salt Delete, The Big Leplowski, Plowasaurus Rex and Blizzard of Oz.

Betty Whiteout received won by a landslide, earning 40,024 nods of approval. Ctrl Salt Delete trailed behind with over 21,000 votes and The Big Leplowski came in third with nearly 17,500 votes.

These eight newly named trucks will join last year’s favorites in the fleet, including Plowy McPlowFace. The trucks will be assigned to MnDOT’s eight districts later in the month.

Names like Sir Plows-a-Lot, Catch My Drift and Sled Zeppelin didn’t make the cut, but each earned more than 10,000 votes.

Individuals were able to vote for up to eight choices, which is why the final tallies will differ from the overall number of votes.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in shooting after LaFollette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
1 dead in shooting after La Follette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
Officers are responding to a shots fired call at a west Dane County apartment complex.
Police respond to shots fired call at west Dane Co. apartment complex
Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.
One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Dept. investigates death of 9-month-old baby

Latest News

One City Schools canceled classes Thursday after a parent reported seeing a threat online, on...
Online threat prompts class cancellations at One City Schools
The Madison Police Department is looking to identify two people seen on surveillance camera who...
MPD: Bikes stolen from apartment building on east side
Wisconsin women’s basketball guard Hilliard takes temporary leave of absence
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics