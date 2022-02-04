‘Betty Whiteout’, ‘Ctrl Salt Delete’ lead Minnesota’s 2022 snowplow name contest winners

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scoop Dogg, Edward Blizzardhands and No More Mr. Ice Guy were among the names of Minnesota’s newest snowplows.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation had a bit of fun with its residents during the second year of its Name A Snowplow contest.

The agency noted after 22,000 very creative name ideas and 60,000 votes, eight names emerged victorious.

Other winners of the contest revealed were Betty Whiteout, Ctrl Salt Delete, The Big Leplowski, Plowasaurus Rex and Blizzard of Oz.

Betty Whiteout received won by a landslide, earning 40,024 nods of approval. Ctrl Salt Delete trailed behind with over 21,000 votes and The Big Leplowski came in third with nearly 17,500 votes.

These eight newly named trucks will join last year’s favorites in the fleet, including Plowy McPlowFace. The trucks will be assigned to MnDOT’s eight districts later in the month.

Names like Sir Plows-a-Lot, Catch My Drift and Sled Zeppelin didn’t make the cut, but each earned more than 10,000 votes.

Individuals were able to vote for up to eight choices, which is why the final tallies will differ from the overall number of votes.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.