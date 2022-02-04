Caught: Milwaukee man on FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list nabbed in Mexico

ZAPOPAN, Mexico (WMTV) -- A Milwaukee man placed on the FBI’s ten most wanted list after allegedly opening fire sixteen years ago, during a Memorial Day picnic in a park where hundreds had gathered, is now behind bars.

According to federal officials, Octavio Juarez-Corro killed two people at South Shore Park on that Monday in 2006. Three other individuals were wounded.

He was added to the FBI’s infamous list nearly five months ago, in September 2021. Then, on Thursday night, law enforcement agents caught up to Juarez-Corro in Zapopan, Mexico, just outside Guadalajara, in the central part of the country.

Special Agent in Charge at the FBI’s Milwaukee Field Office Michael Hensle explained how for 16 years, Juarez-Corro had been hiding in another country “believing time and distance was on his side.” He followed that up by pointing out “[t]he FBI has a long reach and extraordinary law enforcement partnerships across the globe.”

Investigators allege Juarez-Corro walked into South Shore Park during the picnic, on May 29, 2006, and walked up to a friend of his estranged wife and started talking. At the time, he and his wife were reportedly wrapping up divorce proceedings and had a three-year-old daughter.

After going into the park, which sits next to Lake Michigan, Juarez-Corro opened fire. Two people died. His wife suffered two gunshot wounds but survived, as did two others who were injured by gunfire.

“With his capture, we are one step closer to bringing justice and closure to the victims, the victims’ families and everyone that was impacted by this tragic incident,” Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said.

Both Hensle and Norman offered their thanks to police in Zapopan and Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office for their help in the investigation.

According to FBI statistics, Juarez-Corro was the 525th person to be placed on the Ten Most Wanted list. The full list can be found here.

