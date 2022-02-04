Advertisement

Continued Cold Across the Region

Milder temperatures through the weekend
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another cold day is coming up for southern Wisconsin. An Arctic ridge of high pressure will bring plenty of sunshine this morning. A weakening Clipper will bring some clouds and a few snow showers and flurries to the region this afternoon.  Temperatures will continue to struggle. High temperatures today will top off in the upper teens and lower 20s, well below our seasonal averages. Overnight lows tonight will dip to near, or slightly below zero once again.

Milder temperatures are on the way for the weekend.
Milder temperatures are on the way for the weekend.(wmtv)

After that, a gradual warming trend is expected through the weekend and into next week. Highs will be in the 20s during the weekend and 30s by Tuesday of next week. High pressure will be the dominant weather feature around here beginning tomorrow and continuing through the rest of the week. No significant precipitation is expected through at least the middle of next week.

Today: Increasing cloudiness with a few light snow showers and flurries in the afternoon. High: 18. Wind: SW 5-10.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear and cold. Low: -1. Wind: NW 5-10.

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness. High: 21.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 30.

