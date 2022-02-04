Dinosaur Adventure at Alliant Energy Center brings guests back to the prehistoric age

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites will get to travel back to 65 million years ago this weekend to enjoy the prehistoric age during an event at Alliant Energy Center this weekend.

Dinosaur Adventure will provide events for families to view giant dinosaurs and even interact with baby ones.

The fun doesn’t stop there- children will have plenty of activities to choose from, including a realistic fossil search, Jurassic jeep races and obstacle courses. Kids can even take a turn riding their favorite dinosaurs.

To guarantee admission, those interested should purchase tickets online in advance. Tickets start at $25.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and again from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, located at 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way.

