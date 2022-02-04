Advertisement

Dinosaur Adventure at Alliant Energy Center brings guests back to the prehistoric age

Dinosaur Adventure will provide events for families to view giant dinosaurs and even interact with baby ones.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites will get to travel back to 65 million years ago this weekend to enjoy the prehistoric age during an event at Alliant Energy Center this weekend.

Dinosaur Adventure will provide events for families to view giant dinosaurs and even interact with baby ones.

The fun doesn’t stop there- children will have plenty of activities to choose from, including a realistic fossil search, Jurassic jeep races and obstacle courses. Kids can even take a turn riding their favorite dinosaurs.

To guarantee admission, those interested should purchase tickets online in advance. Tickets start at $25.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and again from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, located at 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
1 dead in shooting after LaFollette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
1 dead in shooting after La Follette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Dept. investigates death of 9-month-old baby
Portion of Wisconsin River Meats plant “a total loss” after overnight blaze

Latest News

Wisconsin River Meats waits to cleanup fire damage
Mauston meat processing plant loses storefront in fire
Wisconsin River Meats lost all of their processing equipment in a fire on Thursday.
Mauston meat processing plant loses storefront in fire
Stock photo
Minnesota man accused of aiming laser pointer at aircraft in Wisconsin
Riley Berg
Man accused of Blue Mounds homicide to appear for plea hearing
Transit Equity Day celebrates Rosa Parks and her iconic defiance of racial segregation
Transit Equity Day celebrates Rosa Parks and her iconic defiance of racial segregation