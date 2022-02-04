Advertisement

GOP bills aimed at unproven treatments for COVID-19

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Doctors and hospital leaders are pushing back against a package of Republican bills that seek to bar health care providers from withholding unproven treatments for COVID-19.

The three bills released this week would prevent health systems and medical credentialing boards from disciplining doctors for ordering or advocating for therapies or medicine for patients that go against medical opinions held by their employers or regulators.

The legislation would force pharmacists to fill all prescriptions ordered by doctors except in rare circumstances.

The bills, if passed, could be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
1 dead in shooting after LaFollette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
1 dead in shooting after La Follette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Dept. investigates death of 9-month-old baby
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle

Latest News

(FILE) Alex Lasry
US Senate candidate Lasry calls for boosting wages, unions
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Republicans fast-track elections bills
Ron Johnson
Johnson enters reelection year with more money than rivals
The Wisconsin Elections Commission said more than a million absentee ballots will be sent out...
Wisconsin Elections Commission proceeds with absentee rule