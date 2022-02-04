Green Lake Co. officials investigate large fire at inn

TOWN OF BROOKLYN, Wis. (WMTV) - Crews were on the scene of a fire at a Green Lake County inn for eight hours Thursday night, officials announced.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received a call around 11:40 p.m. Thursday for a fire at N6264 N Lawson Drive in the Town of Brooklyn, the site of the Dartford Inn.

When EMS, law enforcement and fire crews arrived, they noted a large portion of the building was up in flames. There was also a heavy amount of smoke.

According to a report, all occupants of the inn had evacuated safely before officials arrived. Law enforcement agencies worked with the residents who were displaced to get them assistance from the Red Cross.

Officials did not say what they believe the cause of the fire was or how much they estimate the damages to be.

The Green Lake Co. Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this incident, along with the Wisconsin Department of Justice- Division of Criminal Investigation.

The sheriff’s office and Brooklyn Fire Department were assisted by fire departments from Berlin, Ripon, Markesan, Princeton, Brandon/Fairwater, Montello, Poy Sippi, Redgranite and Omro.

