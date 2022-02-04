Advertisement

Green Lake Co. officials investigate large fire at inn

(MGN Online)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF BROOKLYN, Wis. (WMTV) - Crews were on the scene of a fire at a Green Lake County inn for eight hours Thursday night, officials announced.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received a call around 11:40 p.m. Thursday for a fire at N6264 N Lawson Drive in the Town of Brooklyn, the site of the Dartford Inn.

When EMS, law enforcement and fire crews arrived, they noted a large portion of the building was up in flames. There was also a heavy amount of smoke.

According to a report, all occupants of the inn had evacuated safely before officials arrived. Law enforcement agencies worked with the residents who were displaced to get them assistance from the Red Cross.

Officials did not say what they believe the cause of the fire was or how much they estimate the damages to be.

The Green Lake Co. Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this incident, along with the Wisconsin Department of Justice- Division of Criminal Investigation.

The sheriff’s office and Brooklyn Fire Department were assisted by fire departments from Berlin, Ripon, Markesan, Princeton, Brandon/Fairwater, Montello, Poy Sippi, Redgranite and Omro.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
1 dead in shooting after LaFollette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
1 dead in shooting after La Follette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Dept. investigates death of 9-month-old baby
Portion of Wisconsin River Meats plant “a total loss” after overnight blaze

Latest News

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison PD work to locate woman suspected of a January disturbance
John Shuster, Curling
WATCH: 🥇 Wisconsin curler helps lead USA Olympians into Opening Ceremony
Gov. Tony Evers (D-Wis.) attends the annual National Governors Association's Winter Meeting in...
Evers vetoes bills banning critical race theory, extending teen work hours
Octaviano Juarez-Corro
Caught: Milwaukee man on FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list nabbed in Mexico