Madison PD work to locate woman suspected of a January disturbance

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
By Julia Daniels
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is working to locate a woman suspected of a disturbance last month.

Takenna Johnson, 19, is described as standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, according to an incident report. She has black hair and brown eyes, police noted.

Officers believe Johnson is in the Madison area.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345.

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
