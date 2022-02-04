Madison resident taken to hospital, displaced after east side apartment fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a fire at an east side apartment, City of Madison Fire Department stated.

Firefighters responded around 10:55 p.m. to the 2500 block of Independence Lane for reports of alarms sounding and the smell of smoke in a common hallway, according to the department’s daily report.

Crews entered the unit where alarms were going off and found one person inside. Officials noted significant smoke damage from the fire and found a burned mattress with no active flames.

Firefighters continued, saying they put water on the mattress to ensure the fire would not rekindle.

Paramedics took the resident to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The fire department noted that the resident was displaced.

The fire is still under investigation, the department added.

