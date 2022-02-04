Advertisement

Madison resident taken to hospital, displaced after east side apartment fire

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a fire at an east side apartment, City of Madison Fire Department stated.

Firefighters responded around 10:55 p.m. to the 2500 block of Independence Lane for reports of alarms sounding and the smell of smoke in a common hallway, according to the department’s daily report.

Crews entered the unit where alarms were going off and found one person inside. Officials noted significant smoke damage from the fire and found a burned mattress with no active flames.

Firefighters continued, saying they put water on the mattress to ensure the fire would not rekindle.

Paramedics took the resident to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The fire department noted that the resident was displaced.

The fire is still under investigation, the department added.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
1 dead in shooting after LaFollette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
1 dead in shooting after La Follette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
Officers are responding to a shots fired call at a west Dane County apartment complex.
Police respond to shots fired call at west Dane Co. apartment complex
Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Dept. investigates death of 9-month-old baby

Latest News

"Mighty Morgan" was born three months early, at 2 pounds 8 ounces.
Parents connect with their NICU babies through live stream technology
Parents connect with their NICU babies through live stream technology
Parents connect with their NICU babies through live stream technology
Blackhawk Ski Club
Excitement for local Olympian building at Middleton’s Blackhawk Ski Club
Excitement for local Olympian building at Middleton’s Blackhawk Ski Club
Excitement for local Olympian building at Middleton’s Blackhawk Ski Club
Anna Hoffmann earns spot in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games
Winter Olympic athletes using burner phones in Beijing