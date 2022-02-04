Advertisement

Man accused of Blue Mounds homicide to appear for plea hearing

Riley Berg
Riley Berg(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect in the killing of a Blue Mounds man will appear in court Monday for a plea hearing, according to court documents.

Riley Berg, 23, is set to enter his plea at 2:30 p.m. in Dane Co. court.

Court documents state that a five-day jury trial has been scheduled to begin on Feb. 21.

Berg is accused of killing Nicholas Day while Day was jogging along County Highway JG in January 2020. At the time, Sheriff David Mahoney described his killing as a “cold and calculated act.”

Berg is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with a modifier of use of a dangerous weapon.

Following his arrest, Berg initially pleaded not guilty to killing Day, however a court determined in April of 2020 that he was not competent to stand trial. He was again declared not competent in a similar hearing in November.

A Dane Co. court ruled Berg was competent to stand trial in February of 2021.

