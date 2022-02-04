Advertisement

Milwaukee fuel company CEO charged with wire fraud

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged the CEO of a Milwaukee fuel company with wire fraud.

According to court documents filed Wednesday in the Eastern District of Wisconsin, Blessing Egbon, CEO and founder of Exit 7c, Inc., bilked investors out of $6 million between August 2018 and and July 2020 by exaggerating the company’s profits, sales volume, growth and overall financial performance.

He allegedly used the money to visit luxury nightclubs, fly on private jets and rent villas.

Court documents filed Thursday show he has agreed to plead guilty to three counts of wire fraud. He also faces a civil lawsuit brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. That action was filed in August.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
1 dead in shooting after LaFollette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
1 dead in shooting after La Follette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
Officers are responding to a shots fired call at a west Dane County apartment complex.
Police respond to shots fired call at west Dane Co. apartment complex
Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Dept. investigates death of 9-month-old baby

Latest News

Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
UW Health encourages COVID-19 vaccine, public health practices amid omicron subvariant
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
MPD: Items recovered from beauty store burglary last month
DHS: COVID could become endemic in 2022
One City Schools canceled classes Thursday after a parent reported seeing a threat online, on...
Online threat prompts class cancellations at One City Schools