Minnesota man accused of aiming laser pointer at aircraft in Wisconsin

Stock photo(Stock photo)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Minnesota man has been charged with allegedly aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft while he was in Wisconsin, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.

Nicholas James Link, 42, allegedly aimed the beam of a laser pointer at a Delta Airlines plane on Oct. 29, 2021, and at a Minnesota State Patrol aircraft. According to an indictment, Link did this while he was in Wisconsin.

The indictment for the Rochester, Minn. man was returned on Jan. 26 by a grand jury in Madison and it was unsealed Thursday.

His initial appearance in the U.S. District Court in Madison has not been scheduled yet.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Timothy O’Shea noted that if Link is convicted, he faces a maximum of five years in federal prison on each count.

The FBI, Minnesota State Patrol and River Falls Police Department contributed to this investigation.

