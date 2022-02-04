MPD: Bikes stolen from apartment building on east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking to identify two people seen on surveillance camera who stole bikes from an apartment building on the city’s east side.

The apartment building is on the 1000 block of E. Washington Ave.

Apartment staff contacted police after seeing the video, which shows two men entering the building’s bike storage facility multiple times in late December.

The men are seen tampering with locks before taking bikes, according to MPD.

The Madison Police Department is looking to identify two people seen on surveillance camera who stole bikes from an apartment building on the city’s east side. (Madison Police Department)

MPD is also looking into several self-report burglary cases involving residents of the same building.

If you have any information about these thefts or can identify the people pictured, please contact MPD at 608-255-2345.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

People contacting Crime Stoppers can receive up to $1,000 in cash rewards for tips that lead to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.