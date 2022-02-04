MPD: Items recovered from beauty store burglary last month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison detectives announced Thursday that they recovered several items stolen during a burglary to a business on the city’s south side last month.

Police were initially dispatched to a beauty store on the 1700 block of S. Park St. on Jan. 23 in response to a burglary.

The victim reported cash, clothing and accessories were stolen from the store.

According to MPD, detectives were able to identify a suspect from surveillance images.

Alejandro Reyes Mencia, 26, was arrested for the alleged burglary on Jan. 30.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.