New details in Thursday officer-involved shooting at Madison park-and-ride

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the investigation continues into an officer-involved shooting by a state law enforcement agent, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is offering new details into the events that led up to the shooting at a Madison park-and-ride and the subsequent investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office has taken the lead on the investigation into the incident as a third-party agency. Previous reports indicated the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), along with the Madison Police Dept. were attempting to take a 38-year-old man into custody on the city’s east side at the time of the incident.

A Madison Police Dept. spokesperson indicated in an updated report Thursday afternoon that none of its officers fired their weapons in the confrontation, which happened around 8:20 a.m. Thursday at the Eastpark facility, at American Parkway and Eastpark Blvd. DCI has not released any information about its involvement.

On Friday, the Sheriffs’ Office acknowledged the age of the suspect, but his name still has not been released. Its new statement included that MPD officers and DCI agents were trying to arrest him on a Dept. of Corrections warrant when the shots were fired. It did not state the nature of the warrant.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident and remains in hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office says investigators were at the park-and-ride well into Thursday evening, processing the scene, and plan to process the rest of the evidence, including several vehicles, on Friday. It explained it expects to conduct “numerous interviews” in the coming days, talking to officers and agents, as well as any witnesses.

On Thursday, Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer noted that no members of the sheriff’s office had been directly involved in the incident. State law requires all officer-involved-shootings be investigated by a third party, and often that agency is DCI. However, because of its involvement in the incident another law enforcement agency had to be selected: the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Dane Co. tipline at 608-284-6900.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.