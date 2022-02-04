Advertisement

Olympic preview with Olympic Speedskating Gold Medalist Casey FitzRandolph

2002 Olympic Speedskating Gold Medalist Casey FitzRandolph competed in three Olympic games.
By Leigh Mills
Feb. 4, 2022
We talk about the significance of the Parade of Nations for the athletes who will represent their countries, how athletes walk the line between soaking it all in and remaining focused on their events.

We also discuss Anna Hoffman’s head space as she prepares to jump tomorrow morning.

