Olympic preview with Olympic Speedskating Gold Medalist Casey FitzRandolph

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 2002 Olympic Speedskating Gold Medalist Casey FitzRandolph competed in three Olympic games.

We talk about the significance of the Parade of Nations for the athletes who will represent their countries, how athletes walk the line between soaking it all in and remaining focused on their events.

We also discuss Anna Hoffman’s head space as she prepares to jump tomorrow morning.

