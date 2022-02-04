Advertisement

Supreme Court won’t take challenge to absentee ballot boxes

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch’s request that it take over an absentee ballot box challenge in Wisconsin, in a ruling Friday.

Kleefisch, a lieutenant governor under Republican Scott Walker, asked the conservative-controlled Supreme Court to take the case directly after a lower court’s ruling that kept current law in place.

A Waukesha County judge on Jan. 13 ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes cannot be located anywhere other than at offices of local clerks and that no one other than the voter may return such a ballot.

Earlier in the week, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said it was moving ahead with enacting a rule that will make clear that local election officials can fill in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes submitted by voters.

