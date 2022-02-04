UW Health encourages COVID-19 vaccine, public health practices amid omicron subvariant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As a new subvariant of the omicron strain of COVID-19 emerges in Wisconsin, UW Health says vaccination and good public health practices are critical at shortening this phase of the pandemic.

Subvariant BA.2, recently dubbed as “stealth omicron,” appears to be 1.5 times more contagious than the original omicron strain, according to a study. This strain was detected in Dane County earlier this week.

UW Health’s Dr. Nasia Safdar, an infectious disease physician, noted the new variant comes as case counts and hospitalization rates are slowly improving.

“We can’t use a crystal ball to see what COVID-19 will bring us next, but we do know the now approved vaccines for COVID-19 work against these variants when we are fully vaccinated,” Dr. Safdar said. “We can do our parts to prevent prolonging this pandemic by getting vaccinated and getting our booster shots.”

Dr. Safdar added that evidence currently doesn’t indicate this new subvariant is any deadlier than the original strain. Public Health Madison and Dane County said Monday that it’s still too early to tell what its impact on cases and trends will be.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.