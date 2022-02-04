WATCH: 🥇 Wisconsin curler helps lead USA Olympians into Opening Ceremony

BEIJING (WMTV) - A Wisconsin curler helped sweep the American Olympic team into the ‘Bird’s Nest’ during the Winter Games opening ceremony on Friday.

John Shuster, who hails from Superior, was one of three flagbearers who led the more than 200 athletes that make up Team USA into Beijing’s National Stadium to help kick off the Games.

The other two flagbearers tapped to wave the Stars and Stripes ahead of the American pack were speed skater Brittany Bowe and bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor.

Shuster already won gold in 2018, captaining the Americans to the nation’s first ever gold medal in the sport. This is his fifth Olympics.

The Opening Ceremonies began at 6 a.m. central time, but you can still watch the replay Friday night at 7 p.m.

