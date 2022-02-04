Advertisement

Wisconsin’s college graduation rates improve, but gaps exist

Bascom Hall, Bascom Hill and the central University of Wisconsin-Madison campus are pictured in...
Bascom Hall, Bascom Hill and the central University of Wisconsin-Madison campus are pictured in an aerial view during autumn on Oct. 12, 2013. (Photo by Jeff Miller/UW-Madison)(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s college graduation rates have improved and have surpassed the national average.

The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center found more than 70% of Wisconsin college students who enrolled in 2015 graduated within six years.

The report tracked and compared six-year graduation rates at four-year public universities, two-year public universities and four-year nonprofit universities. It shows about 62% of all college students in the U.S. who enrolled as freshman in 2015 graduated within six years.

Madison had the highest six-year graduation rate among UW campuses at about 88%. Parkside had the lowest rate, with 38.6% of 2014 freshman graduating within six years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
1 dead in shooting after LaFollette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
1 dead in shooting after La Follette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Dept. investigates death of 9-month-old baby
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers logo
Brewers hire Weeks, Álvarez for player development roles
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
GOP bills aimed at unproven treatments for COVID-19
(Source: MGNOnline)
Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s rejects takeover bids
Milder temperatures are on the way for the weekend.
Continued Cold Across the Region