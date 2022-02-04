Wisconsin’s January COVID-19 spike almost erased; cases still high

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state of Wisconsin’s Omicron-fueled, record-shattering spike in January has been all but erased. The seven-day rolling-average for new, confirmed cases has plunged nearly to the levels where they were around the beginning of the year.

Starting Christmas Day, the seven-day rolling-average began its sharp rise. For more than three weeks, it increased every day but one, often by several hundred cases per day. When the streak started, cases stood at just under 3,500 cases per day for the previous week and, in just over a fortnight, it eclipsed five-figures.

On Jan. 19, the tide turned, and the case average began a free fall. The decline has been even sharper than the rise, needing only sixteen days for the average to fall to 4,147 cases per day in Thursday’s report, which showed 3,484 new cases.

That rolling average is in line with the highwater marks of the past fall. Conversely, the current case average remains well above all historical trends for the two years health officials have been tracking the virus. The point to which it regressed was still higher than any other time, except for a brief surge in early November.

Health officials have given little indication how long they expect this drop to last, and how far it may fall. However, on Thursday, DHS’ top medical officer offered a bit of hope, saying that COVID-19 could become endemic by the end of the year. The term endemic is used to describe a disease as a regular part of a population, such as the flu.

Some medical experts, on the other hand, maintain that COVID-19 will never become endemic because the disease will be driven by new variants that can evade vaccinations and infect swaths of unvaccinated people.

In all, the state has recorded 1,349,850 total cases since the pandemic began, meaning nearly 1 in 4 Wisconsinites tested positive for the virus at some point in the pandemic.

New, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin between Nov. 24, 2021, and Feb. 4, 2022. (Dept. of Health Services)

In numbers published Thursday, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. noted how the explosive growth in cases seen in the county did not translate into a corresponding spike in hospitalizations. The health agency’s report did not say if the Omicron variant or Dane County’s best-in-state vaccine rate played a bigger role in the difference.

COVID-19 patients in Dane Co. were admitted into hospitals because of the virus at a record-breaking rate in the past month, prompting pleas from hospital systems and medical professionals to take precautions and get vaccinated; however, this recent peak was only 16% higher than the previous high. As far as cases, though, Dane Co. broke the old record by an eye-popping 204%.

Public Health Madison & Dane Co. comparison of record-breaking cases and hospitalization rates. (Public Health Madison & Dane Co.)

