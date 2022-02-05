~$800K Oregon home considered total loss after fire

OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - An approximately $800,000 Oregon home is considered a total loss following a Friday night house fire, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Deputies, along with fire and EMS units from Evansville, Albany, Oregon, Brooklyn and New Glarus were dispatched to Union Road for a house fire at around 9:40 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, the owner of the home called 911 to report that their attic was on fire. The three occupants and dog exited the home.

Officials said the fire possibly started in the chimney, but the incident remains under investigation and is not believed to be suspicious.

