Badger Honor Flights ready for takeoff after pandemic postponement

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badger Honor Flight plans to take to the air again in late April after a pandemic postponement of more than 900 days.

Since the program first started in April, 2010, the local honor flight chapter has flown more than 3,000 veterans to Washington D.C. to see military memorials. The nonprofit pays for all the veterans’ expenses.

Because of the pandemic, the last Badger Honor Flight took off in November of 2019. Six flights that were originally scheduled for 2021 would have carried over 500 veterans, but all had to be canceled.

The program just announced is scheduled to begin flights out again in late April, May and early June.

“It’s been a long two years without really being able to do what our mission is,” said organizer Steve Bartlett. “So we’re excited to be back. I know all of our volunteers are excited to be back. We can’t wait to get off the ground.”

The first flight is scheduled for April 21 and will be comprised of veterans who have been on a waiting list.

The flight scheduled for May 14 will be made up of only female veterans and the nonprofit is looking more women veterans to apply for that trip. The flight after that is scheduled for June 4.

Those interested can download an application on Badger Honor Flight’s website.

