Cloudy Weekend Ahead

By Brian Doogs
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Arctic high pressure has settled in as of early Saturday. Saturday will start off sunny with an increase in clouds by afternoon as another weak system approaches. This will also bring an uptick in winds as highs top out into the lower 20s. It will feel much colder than that.

Clouds likely Saturday night with a flurry but climbing temperatures through the teens. Another clipper cold front slides through Sunday with a good amount of cloud cover and a few flurries. Out ahead of the front, we should make it to around the freezing mark. Cold conditions into the single digits return Sunday night as skies start to clear.

Sunny and calm conditions for the first half of next week along with a big warm up. Highs on Monday into the 20s give way to middle and upper 30s Tuesday and Wednesday. A weak system may bring some snow chances for the second half of the week along with more seasonable temperatures.

