Advertisement

Columbia Co. Sheriff: Driver parked in middle of road arrested for 4th OWI

Police Lights from MGN
Police Lights from MGN(MGN)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest for operating while intoxicated early Saturday morning.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, around 4:05 a.m. a vehicle was found parked in the middle of the road on STH 16 near Williams Road in the Town of Otsego.

The vehicle was found with no lights on.

When the Deputy got behind the vehicle with emergency lights on, the vehicle began to slowly drive on the highway with no lights on. After a short distance, the vehicle came to a stop.

The Deputy observed signs of impairment upon contact with the driver.

The driver then refused to perform field sobriety tests, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was identified as Shanay Moore, 31, of Milwaukee, and was taken to the Columbia County Jail on charges of fourth offense operating while intoxicated, failure to install ignition interlock device and operating while revoked due to OWI.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
1 dead in shooting after LaFollette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
1 dead in shooting after La Follette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Dept. investigates death of 9-month-old baby
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics

Latest News

Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.
Wisconsin Department of Revenue: One in 10 people have unclaimed property
Police: 2 killed, 2 hurt in shooting in Milwaukee suburb
Necedah wallet thief
Janesville police seek suspected wallet thief
Necedah man arrested following alleged domestic disturbance