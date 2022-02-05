Columbia Co. Sheriff: Driver parked in middle of road arrested for 4th OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest for operating while intoxicated early Saturday morning.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, around 4:05 a.m. a vehicle was found parked in the middle of the road on STH 16 near Williams Road in the Town of Otsego.

The vehicle was found with no lights on.

When the Deputy got behind the vehicle with emergency lights on, the vehicle began to slowly drive on the highway with no lights on. After a short distance, the vehicle came to a stop.

The Deputy observed signs of impairment upon contact with the driver.

The driver then refused to perform field sobriety tests, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was identified as Shanay Moore, 31, of Milwaukee, and was taken to the Columbia County Jail on charges of fourth offense operating while intoxicated, failure to install ignition interlock device and operating while revoked due to OWI.

