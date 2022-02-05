Few Flurries Sunday; Mid-Week Warm-Up

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A few snow flurries are possible Sunday as a cold front moves across south-central Wisconsin. After a brief cool down, we’re back into the 30s for the mid-week!

Winds were already breezy Saturday evening. SW winds were keeping temperatures in the teens into the night. Numbers will remain stable under increasing cloud cover and the predominate SW winds. Highs climb into the lower 30s ahead of the cold front which arrives late morning/early afternoon. Spotty flurries may deliver accumulations of up to half an inch. It’s not a lot of snow, but enough to make the roads slippery!

After a brief cool down Monday, highs return into the mid 30s by Tuesday & Wednesday. Another clipper system appears likely late in the week. Exact details remain fuzzy, but late Thursday into Friday could be a messy timeframe for us! Stay tuned!

