Janesville police seek suspected wallet thief

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is requesting the public’s help Saturday in identifying a wallet theft suspect.

According to Janesville police, the theft occurred at a laundromat on the east side of Janesville Monday evening.

Anyone who has information on this incident is encouraged to contact Janesville police at (608) 755-3100 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.