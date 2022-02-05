Advertisement

Janesville police seek suspected wallet thief

(NBC15)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is requesting the public’s help Saturday in identifying a wallet theft suspect.

According to Janesville police, the theft occurred at a laundromat on the east side of Janesville Monday evening.

Anyone who has information on this incident is encouraged to contact Janesville police at (608) 755-3100 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636.

