Advertisement

Knight, Hensley team up in leading US to 5-0 win over ROC

United States' Hilary Knight (21) handles the puck during as Canada's Natalie Spooner (24)...
United States' Hilary Knight (21) handles the puck during as Canada's Natalie Spooner (24) defends and United States goalie Alex Cavallini (33) watches the third period of a women's exhibition hockey game ahead of the Beijing Olympics Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Maryland Heights, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — Hilary Knight had a goal and an assist, Nicole Hensley stopped 12 shots and the United States women’s hockey team beat the Russians 5-0 in a preliminary-round game at the Beijing Olympics.

Savannah Harmon had a goal and two assists for the defending Olympic champions.

The U.S. improved to 2-0 and next plays Switzerland on Sunday.

The Americans outshot the Russians 62-12 but had difficulty finishing with top-line center Brianna Decker watching on crutches after breaking her ankle in a tournament-opening win over Finland.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
1 dead in shooting after LaFollette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
1 dead in shooting after La Follette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Dept. investigates death of 9-month-old baby
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics

Latest News

Anna Hoffmann jumps at U.S. Ski Jumping Olympic Trials
Hoffmann competes in her Olympic debut
FILE - United States' gold medalist Shaun White reacts during the men's halfpipe medal ceremony...
The last run: 3-time gold medalist Shaun White says Olympics will be his final contest
Bonnie Blair is an Olympic legend who is training the next crop of top speedskaters
5x Olympic gold medalist Bonnie Blair Cruikshank trains the next crop of talented speedskaters
Local Olympian, gold medalist previews 2022 Winter Olympics
Olympic preview with Olympic Speedskating Gold Medalist Casey FitzRandolph