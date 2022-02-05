Advertisement

Police: 2 killed, 2 hurt in shooting in Milwaukee suburb

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN DEER, Wis. (AP) — Police say two people were killed and two more were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of Brown Deer.

Police Chief Peter Nimmer said in a news conference early Saturday afternoon that one of the injured is in critical condition and a suspect is in custody.

Nimmer says police were called to Park Plaza Court around 10 a.m. He says the suspect fired shots at officers but that none are hurt and they did not return fire.

Nimmer did not provide the names or ages of the victims, but he says no child was hurt in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
1 dead in shooting after LaFollette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
1 dead in shooting after La Follette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Dept. investigates death of 9-month-old baby
Portion of Wisconsin River Meats plant “a total loss” after overnight blaze

Latest News

Necedah wallet thief
Janesville police seek suspected wallet thief
Necedah man arrested following alleged domestic disturbance
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
~$800K Oregon home considered total loss after fire