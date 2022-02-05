Advertisement

Necedah man arrested following alleged domestic disturbance

(KPTV file image.)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NECEDAH, Wis. (WMTV) - A 31-year-old man from rural Necedah was arrested early Saturday after he was involved in an alleged domestic disturbance.

According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 19th Avenue in Necedah at around 3:30 a.m. for report of a domestic disturbance.

Once on scene, deputies spoke with a female that was involved in the disturbance. Officers then attempted to make contact with the male subject who was in the residence.

Deputies were unable to make contact with the male subject, the report said.

The Juneau County START team eventually arrived on scene and took the male, Jordon L. Broome, into custody.

