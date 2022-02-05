Advertisement

Wisconsin Department of Revenue: One in 10 people have unclaimed property

Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.
Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.(WDAM)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - National Unclaimed Property Day is a reminder for everyone to do a free search for unclaimed property, according to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

National Unclaimed Property Day was earlier this week, on Feb. 1.

On this day, the Wisconsin DOR reported that one in 10 people have unclaimed property.

“What better day to share news that one in 10 people in the United States have property waiting for them to claim,” Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca said.

Barca went on to note, “Governor Evers recently signed a bipartisan bill to update our unclaimed property laws, making it easier for holders to report unclaimed property, so it can be matched to the person it belongs to.”

Unclaimed property in Wisconsin is held by the Wisconsin DOR.

Around $37 million was returned to owners last year, according to the DOR.

Anyone can search the DOR’s unclaimed property database for themselves or family members. There is no cost to search or file a claim.

According to the DOR, unclaimed property is generally any financial asset belonging to another person.

You can view a full list of unclaimed property types here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
1 dead in shooting after LaFollette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
1 dead in shooting after La Follette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Dept. investigates death of 9-month-old baby
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics

Latest News

Police: 2 killed, 2 hurt in shooting in Milwaukee suburb
Necedah wallet thief
Janesville police seek suspected wallet thief
Necedah man arrested following alleged domestic disturbance
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards