Wisconsin Department of Revenue: One in 10 people have unclaimed property

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - National Unclaimed Property Day is a reminder for everyone to do a free search for unclaimed property, according to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

National Unclaimed Property Day was earlier this week, on Feb. 1.

On this day, the Wisconsin DOR reported that one in 10 people have unclaimed property.

“What better day to share news that one in 10 people in the United States have property waiting for them to claim,” Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca said.

Barca went on to note, “Governor Evers recently signed a bipartisan bill to update our unclaimed property laws, making it easier for holders to report unclaimed property, so it can be matched to the person it belongs to.”

Unclaimed property in Wisconsin is held by the Wisconsin DOR.

Around $37 million was returned to owners last year, according to the DOR.

Anyone can search the DOR’s unclaimed property database for themselves or family members. There is no cost to search or file a claim.

According to the DOR, unclaimed property is generally any financial asset belonging to another person.

You can view a full list of unclaimed property types here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.