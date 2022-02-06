Advertisement

Chilly Start to Monday; Clippers are back this Week

A cold front brings a slight chance for a flurry/patchy freezing drizzle. Wind chills fall below-zero tonight.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsin dodged most of the flurries for Sunday, but there’s still a chance for a spotty flurry or freezing drizzle late this evening.

A strong cold-front sweeps across southern Wisconsin tonight - turning winds out of the NW and dropping temperatures into the single-digits and lower teens. The frontal boundary may drive a few light snow flurries/areas of freezing drizzle. A few slick spots cannot be ruled out. Clouds will mix with areas of clearing overnight.

Sunshine returns to the start the week. Highs will only climb into the upper teens and lower 20s. After our brief cool down Monday, highs return into the mid 30s by Tuesday & Wednesday. A clipper system brings the chance for a spotty & light wintry mix on Wednesday. Accumulations appear light, but this system could cause a few slippery spots on the roads.

A stronger clipper system appears likely late in the week - mainly late Thursday night into Friday. Details are still coming into focus & we’ll keep an eye on it!

