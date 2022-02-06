Advertisement

Deputies rescue man after truck crashes through ice

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies rescued a man after his pick-up crashed through the ice on Lake Winnebago.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release the man was traveling east on the lake on Saturday afternoon when he hit an area of weak ice.

The 51-year-old man threw his phone out of the truck and climbed out onto the ice as the vehicle sank. He called 911 and took shelter from the wind behind an ice shanty until sheriff’s deputies arrived.

Paramedics evaluated him but other than being extremely cold he didn’t report any injuries and was released at the scene.

He has 30 days to remove his truck from the lake.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Madison East student dies after skiing accident
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics
1 dead in shooting after LaFollette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
1 dead in shooting after La Follette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.

Latest News

On 02/06/2022 at 6:02 A.M., Janesville Police Officers investigated an armed robbery at 1717...
Janesville PD seeking multiple suspects in alleged armed robbery
US women tune up for Canada with 8-0 rout of Switzerland
The Dinsart Design team repurposes old wood to make new and improved products.
Madison designers and makers aim to build sustainable furniture
Milder temperatures are expected through the week. Very little precipitation is anticipated.
Milder Temperatures Across the Region