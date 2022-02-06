Advertisement

Janesville PD seeking multiple suspects in alleged armed robbery

On 02/06/2022 at 6:02 A.M., Janesville Police Officers investigated an armed robbery at 1717...
On 02/06/2022 at 6:02 A.M., Janesville Police Officers investigated an armed robbery at 1717 Milton Ave. which is the Walgreens Pharmacy.(Janesville Police Department)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is seeking multiple suspects who were allegedly involved in a Sunday morning armed robbery.

According to Janesville police, four males and a female entered the Walgreens Pharmacy on Milton Avenue at around 6 a.m.

Two of the male suspects took out handguns and demanded that employees take them to the store safe. The employee’s complied.

The suspects left the store and ran westbound toward the Janesville Athletic Club, the police report said.

Police gave descriptions of two of the suspects:

  • A 20-25-year-old male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and an orange mask.
  • A 20-25-year-old female wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with a gray front, dark colored pants and a black mask.

Anyone who has information on the incident or suspects is encouraged to contact the Janesville Police Department at (608) 757-2244, or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 758-3636.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Madison East student dies after skiing accident
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics
1 dead in shooting after LaFollette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
1 dead in shooting after La Follette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.

Latest News

Deputies rescue man after truck crashes through ice
US women tune up for Canada with 8-0 rout of Switzerland
The Dinsart Design team repurposes old wood to make new and improved products.
Madison designers and makers aim to build sustainable furniture
Milder temperatures are expected through the week. Very little precipitation is anticipated.
Milder Temperatures Across the Region