Janesville PD seeking multiple suspects in alleged armed robbery

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is seeking multiple suspects who were allegedly involved in a Sunday morning armed robbery.

According to Janesville police, four males and a female entered the Walgreens Pharmacy on Milton Avenue at around 6 a.m.

Two of the male suspects took out handguns and demanded that employees take them to the store safe. The employee’s complied.

The suspects left the store and ran westbound toward the Janesville Athletic Club, the police report said.

Police gave descriptions of two of the suspects:

A 20-25-year-old male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and an orange mask.

A 20-25-year-old female wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with a gray front, dark colored pants and a black mask.

Anyone who has information on the incident or suspects is encouraged to contact the Janesville Police Department at (608) 757-2244, or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 758-3636.

