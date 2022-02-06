Madison designers and makers aim to build sustainable furniture

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dinsart Design team repurposes old wood to make new and improved products.

“The vanities that are in their house that are falling apart because they were made very cheaply… The quality isn’t there,” Dinsart Design Owner Shauna Dinsart said. “What you see that they’ll make [here]… If you put it next to what you can find on the market 100% you would take what the people are making here easy.”

Dinsart designs furniture that’s made out of old furniture and local wood. After residential or commercial piece is designed, a team of makers helps bring the pieces to life at The Bodgery’s Makerspace.

They build shelves, tile projects, wall canvases,

Maker Jorge Gonzalez is one of those builders working with Shauna to build a new vanity out of an old vanity. They use some new wood. The drawers are made out of Walnut which Gonzalez said is hard to repurpose.

His favorite part is giving new life to something old and seeing the process from start to finish.

“I can’t explain that. It’s just something that inside of you,” Gonzalez said. “Satisfaction that you have done that. You see a picture and you have the picture and now you have the actual piece.”

