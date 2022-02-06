Advertisement

Madison East student dies after skiing accident

Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.(NBC15)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison East High School student who was involved in a skiing accident was taken off life support on Friday.

Madison East sophomore Alex West was involved in a skiing accident on Friday, Jan. 28 at Tyrol Basin.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with NBC15 that they responded to assist with EMS on Jan. 28 when a 15-year-old male hit a pole while skiing. The Sheriff’s Office reported that Med Flight responded to the incident.

In a letter to Madison East students and families on Friday, Interim Principal Mikki Smith confirmed Alex’s passing.

“Alex West has been described by his friends and teachers as an intelligent, funny and very confident young man. Alex excelled at many things, but many will remember him most of all for the genuine and robust relationships he built with his peers,” Smith said in the letter.

Smith also said the school will have support available for students who need counseling on Monday.

A family friend tells NBC15 that organ donation was important to Alex. They said the organ harvesting process is now underway, and a match has been found for Alex’s heart.

