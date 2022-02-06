Milder Temperatures Across the Region

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mild temperatures are on the way for southern Wisconsin this week. Southerly winds and a little sunshine will bring usher in some of that milder air today. High temperatures today will top off in the middle and upper 30s, well above our seasonal averages.

Milder temperatures are expected through the week. Very little precipitation is anticipated. (wmtv)

A cold front will edge in from the northwest later today. It may bring a few flurries later this afternoon or this evening, but accumulation will be minimal. Overnight lows tonight are expected dip into the single digits. By Tuesday and Wednesday highs will be back in the 30s. No significant precipitation is expected through the week.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries. High: 36. Wind: SW 5-10.

Tonight: A few flurries early, then partly cloudy. Low: 8. Wind: NW 5-10.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 21.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 35.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.