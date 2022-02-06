Advertisement

Sun Prairie crews working to resolve water main break

(MGN)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Crews from Sun Prairie are working to resolve a water main break in the area.

According to the Sun Prairie Police Department, the break occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the area of North Bristol and Klubertanz Drive.

Police urge the public to use caution around workers when traveling through the area.

The break is currently ongoing, but police said there is no threat to the public.

