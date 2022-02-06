Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison East High School student who was involved in a skiing accident was taken off life support on Friday.

Madison East sophomore Alex West was involved in a skiing accident on Friday, Jan. 28 at Tyrol Basin, a close friend of the family confirms with NBC15.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to assist with EMS on Jan. 28, the same day, when a 15-year-old male hit a pole while skiing. The Sheriff’s Office reported Med Flight responded to the incident.

Alex’s dad Travis West said he hasn’t left his son’s side since the accident.

He said for a couple days after the accident there was hope Alex would recover, but doctors later informed the family Alex would never be able to recover from his injuries.

West said the last nine days in the hospital have taught him to see his son in a whole new way.

“He was an avid journal writer,” West said of his son. “I don’t think we appreciated that until he was gone. As we’ve been finding his journals and going through them... He really thought on paper in a way that most of us are afraid to.”

After Alex’s accident, West said they were given a choice.

“We had the option to allow him to become an organ donor or to allow him to perish,” he said.

West said they turned to Alex’s past to help them make the difficult decision to donate his organs.

“I had thought when I took him to get his temporary license he had selected that, so we dug up his license and he had picked it,” West said. “In talking with his friends and sister afterwards, we had learned that he had whole discussions about whether to do it or not do it and how important it was.”

Knowing what Alex wanted helped make this difficult decision for his family a little easier.

“He was just a lover of people, and when I was talking about his journals and reading, it was clear he often thought of others more than the rest of us do, and it doesn’t surprise me,” West said.

Doctors now have matches for all of Alex’s internal organs. With surgery just hours away, West can’t help but think of how much he learned from his son.

“The way he thought about the world and he figured things out at 15 that at 45 I still don’t know,” West said.

In a letter to Madison East students and families on Friday, Interim Principal Mikki Smith confirmed Alex’s passing.

“Alex West has been described by his friends and teachers as an intelligent, funny and very confident young man. Alex excelled at many things, but many will remember him most of all for the genuine and robust relationships he built with his peers,” Smith said in the letter.

Smith also said the school will have support available for students who need counseling on Monday.

NBC15 spoke with Tyrol Basin owner and manager Nathan McGree today. He said the ski resort conducted and completed its own internal investigation of the incident but will not be sharing the findings.

McGree did share his condolences to Alex’s family, saying “myself, my staff and ski patrol... our thoughts and prayers” are with the West family.

NBC15 is waiting to hear from the State Department of Safety and Professional Services on if they are conducting their own investigation.

