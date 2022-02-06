Advertisement

Tomah schools pause plans for construction referendum

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022
TOMAH, Wis. (AP) — The Tomah Area School District has paused plans for a massive construction referendum after a survey showed voters would reject the request.

The district mailed residents a survey prepared by research firm School Perceptions last fall asking for opinions on three different plans.

One called for spending $80 million on a new middle school. Another asked for $89 million for a new high school. The third asked for $96 million for a new high school with athletic fields. The district received 1,700 responses.

School Perceptions told the school board that the responses showed voters would reject a referendum. School Board member Pam Buchda said the survey doesn’t change the reality of aging facilities.

