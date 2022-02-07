6-year-old left alone in running car outside Madison apartment complex

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Left by herself in a running vehicle at a Madison apartment complex, a six-year-old girl was crying out for help before being spotted by a concerned Good Samaritan who alerted police, a Madison Police Dept. report indicates.

According to the report, the woman who had called police told responding officers that the little girl said her mother was inside one of the apartments, in the 2900 block of Coho St. visiting a friend.

The officers, who arrived around 10:45 p.m. determined the girl had been in the vehicle by herself for at least 45 minutes. The officers also found a BB gun and prescription drugs in the vehicle – and within reach of the girl.

One of the girl’s family members came and picked her up. Meanwhile, her mother, whose name was not released, was booked for child neglect, bail jumping, and possession of a controlled substance.

