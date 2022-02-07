Advertisement

Adams Co. driver escapes after vehicle breaks through ice

A vehicle fell through a lake in Adams Co. Saturday morning.
A vehicle fell through a lake in Adams Co. Saturday morning.(Jill Blaney)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver in Adams County was able to escape safely after his vehicle broke through ice and became partially submerged in a water, officials report Monday.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to the 1300 block of State Highway 13, Big Roche A Cri Lake boat landing, in the Township of Preston for a vehicle that had gone through the ice.

Officers determined the 25-year-old driver had been traveling east on State Highway 13 and attempted to go west underneath the State Highway 13 bridge, when the vehicle broke through the ice.

The driver was not injured and the vehicle was later fished out by Neimen’s Services.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging the public to avoid this area of the bridge for recreational purposes due to this event. Officials reminded the public to take precautions during winter activities to keep themselves and others safe, and urged people to follow the state Department of Natural Resources’ ice safety recommendations.

Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Adams County Fire District, Niemen’s Services, Adams County Highway Department and the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs
One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics
Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Dept. investigates death of 9-month-old baby

Latest News

Man accused of Blue Mounds homicide pleads guilty
New home construction shows drop in Wisconsin in 2021
Wisconsin returns to pre-Omicron COVID-19 cases levels - which are still high
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users