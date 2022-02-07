Adams Co. driver escapes after vehicle breaks through ice

PRESTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver in Adams County was able to escape safely after his vehicle broke through ice and became partially submerged in a water, officials report Monday.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to the 1300 block of State Highway 13, Big Roche A Cri Lake boat landing, in the Township of Preston for a vehicle that had gone through the ice.

Officers determined the 25-year-old driver had been traveling east on State Highway 13 and attempted to go west underneath the State Highway 13 bridge, when the vehicle broke through the ice.

The driver was not injured and the vehicle was later fished out by Neimen’s Services.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging the public to avoid this area of the bridge for recreational purposes due to this event. Officials reminded the public to take precautions during winter activities to keep themselves and others safe, and urged people to follow the state Department of Natural Resources’ ice safety recommendations.

Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Adams County Fire District, Niemen’s Services, Adams County Highway Department and the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.