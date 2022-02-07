Dick Leinenkugel to retire as president of Leinenkugel’s

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company will have a new president in 2023.

Dick Leinenkugel, who has been the president for the past eight years, will retire at the end of 2022, according to a release from Molson Coors.

Leinenkugel’s nephew, Tony Bugher, will take over as president. Bugher, who is 45 years old, joined Molson Coors, the parent company of Leinenkugel’s, in 2014 and has served in multiple manager roles as well as a senior distributor sales executive. Bugher is also leading a pilot brewery project in Chippewa Falls that is expected to begin this spring.

In a release, Leinenkugel, who is 64 years old, said he is “thrilled” that the brewery will stay with the family for a sixth generation.

“The more family members we can have be part of this business, the better,” Leinenkugel said in a statement.

Bugher’s mother, Kate, was the first tour guide for Leinenkugel’s when the brewery began offering tours in 1967.

“Each generation of Leinenkugel’s leadership has made a significantly positive impact throughout our 155 years of brewing history,” Bugher said in a statement. “It’s an honor and a privilege to have that opportunity to continue the legacy alongside my uncle John and cousins Katie and Matt Leinenkugel.”

First up for Bugher, an Eau Claire native, will be launching the Leinie Lodge’s new innovation brewery, which will allow the company to get feedback from customers who visit the Chippewa Falls brewery and develop new beers based on those suggestions.

Bugher will join Leinenkugel on a tour around the U.S. as part of the Leinenkugel 155th Anniversary Appreciation Tour, which begins this winter, according to a release.

Leinenkugel began working for the company in 1987 as a sales representative.

“I appreciate all that I’ve learned from Dick throughout the past eight years and look forward the future of our family’s storied brand that we love so much,” Bugher said in a statement.

Bugher will be Leinenkugel’s eighth president and will officially take over on Jan. 1, 2023.

