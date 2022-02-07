Advertisement

Dolphins hire Mike McDaniel as head coach

FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, center, talks to down judge David Oliver (24)...
FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, center, talks to down judge David Oliver (24) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in New Orleans. Fired Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores sued the NFL and three of its teams Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 saying racist hiring practices by the league have left it racially segregated and managed like a plantation.(Butch Dill | AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(AP) - The Miami Dolphins have hired San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as their new coach, making him the first minority candidate to get hired so far this offseason.

McDaniel, who is biracial, replaces Brian Flores, who was fired despite posting winning records in the final two of his three seasons in Miami.

Flores sued the league, the Dolphins and two other teams last week over alleged racist hiring practices for coaches and general managers, saying the league remains “rife with racism” even as it publicly condemns it.

