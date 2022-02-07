Lafayette Co. Sheriff looking for donors, silent auction winners from benefit ride

GRATIOT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Office wants to speak with individuals who donated money to or won in a silent auction at a benefit for a child with cancer last fall.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Sheriff’s Office explained the event was part of an October 23rd benefit ride that began at Outsider’s Bar, in Gratiot, and ended about seven-and-a-half miles away at Chubz Pub and Grub, in Warren, Illinois.

Investigators stated they wanted to speak with any person or business who gave money or donated items for the silent auction. They are also looking for anyone who submitted a winning bid at the auction, but never received their item, or paid for and received the auctioned item.

The post did not detail the nature of the investigation into the benefit.

Anyone with information about the donations or auction is asked to call the Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 608-776-4870.

