Man accused of Blue Mounds homicide pleads guilty

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect in the 2020 killing of a man who was jogging in Blue Mounds pleaded guilty Monday, according to court documents.

Riley Berg appeared in a Dane County courtroom Monday for his plea hearing.

The 23-year-old is accused of killing Nicholas Day, a U.S. Navy veteran, while Day was jogging along County Highway JG in January, 2020. At the time, Sheriff David Mahoney described his killing as a “cold and calculated act.”

Berg is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon.

The sentencing for Berg is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on April 4.

