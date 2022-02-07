Advertisement

Man accused of Blue Mounds homicide pleads guilty

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect in the 2020 killing of a man who was jogging in Blue Mounds pleaded guilty Monday, according to court documents.

Riley Berg appeared in a Dane County courtroom Monday for his plea hearing.

The 23-year-old is accused of killing Nicholas Day, a U.S. Navy veteran, while Day was jogging along County Highway JG in January, 2020. At the time, Sheriff David Mahoney described his killing as a “cold and calculated act.”

Berg is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon.

The sentencing for Berg is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on April 4.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs
One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics
Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Dept. investigates death of 9-month-old baby

Latest News

New home construction shows drop in Wisconsin in 2021
Wisconsin returns to pre-Omicron COVID-19 cases levels - which are still high
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
A vehicle fell through a lake in Adams Co. Saturday morning.
Adams Co. driver escapes after vehicle breaks through ice